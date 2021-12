Carolina Lights at the State Fair begins next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The State Fair is lighting up the Fairgrounds for the holiday season. The Carolina Lights drive through runs from December 4-26.

Tickets are $15 per car until December 3. Otherwise, that price rises to $20 per car. Note that tickers for larger vehicles with more than nine passengers are more expensive.

For more details about pricing and more, visit scstatefair.org.