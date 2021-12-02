Consumer News: People Magazine announces 2021 ‘People of the Year,’ Airbnb renting out the “Home Alone” house for one night and more!

CNN– Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

Hackers have breached more U.S. defense and technology companies, and one group says it looks like the work of hackers from China. In November, cybersecurity researchers revealed one U.S. organization was hacked, Now they say the breach includes at least five victims in the U.S. Researchers say the hackers stole passwords to gain long term access to the organizations’ networks. They warn more breaches are likely coming.

A ransomware attack on Planned Parenthood in Los Angeles has exposed the personal data of nearly half a million patients. The health care provider said it happened in October. Officials say the hackers stole documents that contained sensitive material like insurance information, diagnosis, procedure or prescription. A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood said there is no evidence that it was a targeted attack.

People magazine announced 2021’s ‘People of the Year’ Wednesday. This year’s list includes country music legend Dolly Parton, actress Sandra Oh, Olympic champion Simone Biles and a group of America’s teachers. The honorees will appear on four unique covers in one year-end special double issue celebrating individuals from different walks of life who have made an impact on American culture and who were forces for good in the world during the most challenging years of this century.

“Home Alone” fans have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month. Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7. The stay is scheduled for December 12. Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25. This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called “Home Sweet Home Alone.”