Deputies warn the public to be aware of porch pirates this holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Porch pirates are back for the holidays, as seen in this surveillance video from a house in Kershaw County. If you recognize this man, call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft. Use an Amazon locker at a local store, point a security camera at your front door, get your package delivered to work or to a neighbor’s house and require a signature on your delivery.