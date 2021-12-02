DHEC: 1,099 new cases of COVID-19, 36 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 442 probable cases in the state. DHEC also reports 33 new confirmed deaths and three probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 36 additional virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 920,311 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,269 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 17,104 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.4%.

According to the department, 58.1% of eligible South Carolina residents ages 5 and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 50.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.