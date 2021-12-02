Lawmakers reach deal on spending bill, but hurdles remain

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawmakers have reached agreement on a stopgap spending bill to keep the federal government running through mid-February. But a temporary shutdown is still possible with some Republicans determined to hold out over the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Delays could cause a shutdown at the end of Friday that lasts through the weekend. But not all Republicans are on board, saying even a short stoppage of the federal government will not play well with the public. The White House is confident Congress will approve funding to keep the government running.