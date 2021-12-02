Officials worry Omicron variant could worsen supply chain concerns

CNN– The White House Commerce Secretary raises concerns the Omicron variant may make the ongoing supply chain crisis even worse. On Wednesday, President Biden touting his October decision to allow West Coast ports to operate 24/7 to reduce congestion. Biden also praised the move by private sector port operators to eliminate fees for truck drivers picking up containers at night or on weekends, and allowing truckers to drive more hours when they’re transporting gas, food and medical supplies.

Over the last month, containers were left sitting on docks over eight days, but Biden says that’s changing, down by 40%. Now, officials wait to learn if the new Omicron variant could impact economic recovery.

The president is also expected to announce the administration’s additional actions regarding the Omicron variant Thursday afternoon at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.