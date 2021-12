SC teacher shortage at highest level in at least 20 years

By Floriana Boardman (WCIV)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– Over 1,000 South Carolina classrooms started this school year without its most essential element, a qualified teacher. This number represents a more than 50% increase from last year, and an 88% increase from two years ago.

Floriana Boardman has more on how the shortage is affecting schools.