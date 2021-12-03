Consumer News: Dollar General looking to target wealthier customers, McDonald’s Holiday Pie returns to menus and more!

CNN– Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

The EPA unveiled billions of dollars in new federal water infrastructure funding this week. The money is from the recent bipartisan infrastructure law. The law provided more than $50 billion to the EPA for improvements in water infrastructure. The agency says it’s the “single largest investment in water that the federal government has ever made.” Officials want states to use the funding to address environmental impacts faced by historically underserved communities.

Dollar General is hoping to reel in wealthier customers. The company is launching Popshelf, targeting suburban women with an annual household income between $50,000-125,000 a year. The company said this week it will open a thousand Popshelf stores over the next four years. There are already two locations in the Midlands.

Netflix is making a movie about a famous Thanksgiving text mixup that turned into a tradition and an unlikely friendship. Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench celebrated their sixth Thanksgiving together this year. They first met in 2016, when Dench sent a text inviting Hinton over for dinner. It was meant for her grandson, who had changed his phone number. Hinton, then a high school senior, accepted the offer anyway and she welcomed him for dinner. Their story went viral on social media, and now it will be recounted in a movie called “The Thanksgiving Text.”

‘Tis the season for McDonald’s to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in select regions across the country. Mcdonald’s has released the festive pastry for the past ten years, but the areas of availability vary. It’s filled with vanilla custard, baked in a buttery crust and topped with rainbow sprinkles.