DHEC: 1,381 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 510 probable cases, for a total of 1,381 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports three new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 921,722 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,272 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 26,614 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.5%.

According to the department, 58.2% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 50.3% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.