Dry weather has SC firefighters worried about outdoor fires

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Firefighters are urging people in South Carolina to be extra careful if they burn yard debris or set other fires over the weekend. The state Forestry Commission did not issue any red flag alerts as of Friday because winds aren’t expected to be high or humidity unusually low. But firefighters say warmer than normal late fall temperatures and an unusually dry October and November across South Carolina has increased the wildfire danger. The National Interagency Fire Center shows above normal wildfire potential in North Carolina and Georgia as well. The U.S. Drought Monitor says nearly three-quarters of South Carolina is reporting some drought conditions.