Lexington PD announces charges for shoplifting suspect accused of crashing into a car at drive-thru during chase

1/2 SNIPES, NICHOLAS PATRICK Nicholas Snipes Courtesy: Lexington County Detention Center

2/2 LPD Shoplift Suspect Crash Shoplifting suspect crashes into truck at drive-thru. Source: @LexingtonPD - Twitter



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police say the man responsible for a chase and crash Thursday is facing several charges. Investigators say Nicholas Snipes is charged with shoplifting enhanced, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run (occupied vehicle), failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Police say a detective was attempting to stop Snipes, who he suspected of shoplifting. Investigators say Snipes then crashed into the back of a truck in a drive-thru before running away.