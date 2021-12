20/25

SNIPES, NICHOLAS PATRICK

TRAFFIC / RECKLESS DRIVING SHOPLIFTING / SHOPLIFTING, VALUE $2,000 OR LESS TRAFFIC/HIT/RUN, ATT. VEHICLE, DUTIES OF DRIVER INV PROPERTY TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEA FAIL TO OBEY A POLICE OFFICER RESISTING ARREST TRAFFIC / DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE - 1ST OFFENSE-LEXINGTON CO.