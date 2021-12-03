Police: Substitute asked student to come home and smoke weed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP)– A 43-year-old high school substitute teacher in South Carolina has been arrested after she put her breasts on a student as he filmed dances in class. Arrests warrants say the substitute at Myrtle Beach High School also asked another student to come to her home and smoke marijuana and sent unwanted and inappropriate text messages to students. Horry County schools says the substitute was fired the day after school officials notified police about the allegations and an investigation started.