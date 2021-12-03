State Treasurer’s Office kicks off ‘Happy HoliPAID’ campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Could you have some money coming to you this holiday season? Friday, the State Treasurer’s Office kicked off its ‘Happy HoliPAID’ social media campaign to raise awareness about the state’s unclaimed property program.

From December 6-11, the Treasurer’s Office will post Christmas carol parodies featuring the names of people and businesses that have unclaimed cash that they may not know about on their social media accounts.

“Having a little extra money is appreciated any time of year, but I know it can be especially meaningful around Christmas,” said State Treasurer Curtis Loftis. “This is just another fun way we try to get the word out to South Carolinians. By encouraging people to search the State Treasurer’s website for unclaimed property, we’re hoping we can make the holidays a little happier for those who are due funds.”

The Treasurer’s Office says it has more than $700 million in unclaimed property. You can search for unclaimed property at treasurer.sc.gov/what-we-do/for-citizens/unclaimed-property-program.