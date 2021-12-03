Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.

The White House says the new rule will apply to every traveler, regardless of their vaccination status. However, people who show they recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days are exempt with a valid document to prove it.

Some passengers have already expressed concern the new requirements may make travel impractical.

President Biden also announced the federal mask mandate in airports, planes and other forms of public transportation has been extended through March 18.