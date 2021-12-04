Gaffney tops Dutch Fork in 5A state championship to snap Foxes’ streak

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every Friday night for the past 62 games, the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes have found ways to avoid losing.

On a Saturday night at Benedict college, that streak came to an end at the hands of the Gaffney Indians in the SCHSL 5A State Championship.

Gaffney scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion late, and held off the Silver Foxes on the final drive to win the title by a final score of 22-19.

This also snaps Dutch Fork’s streak of five consecutive state championships, which started in the 2016 season.