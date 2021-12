Omicron could launch transition from ‘pandemic to endemic,’ severity depends on us: SCDHEC

By Simon Williams (WPDE)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE)– More cases of the Omicron variant have been identified across the United States. So far, DHEC leaders have not identified the variant in South Carolina, but South Carolina’s public health director says this new variant could be the beginning of our transition from a pandemic to an endemic.

ABC’s Simon Williams explains.