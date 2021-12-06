SCHP seeking information about hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Fairfield Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian in Richland County.

On December 5 at about 2:23 a.m., investigators say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Fairfield Road (US-321) towards Crane Church Road when it struck a pedestrian. Officials say the pedestrian died as a result of the collision, and the vehicle involved left the scene.

Authorities say the vehicle involved may have damage to the right front headlight and have a missing passenger side mirror. Investigators believe the vehicle may be a 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2002-2009 GMC Envoy, 2002-2004 Oldsmobile Bravada, 2002-2009 Buick Rainier or a 2003-2007 Chevrolet SSR.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim was 39-year-old Terrance Carr, of Columbia.

If you have any information about this incident, call Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip to crimesc.com.