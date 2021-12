Statehouse flags to fly at half staff in honor of the late Senator Bob Dole

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster has also ordered the flag atop the Statehouse and at state government buildings to fly at half staff until sundown Thursday in honor of Senator Bob Dole. Senator Dole passed away Sunday at age 98.

President Joe Biden ordered all flags on U.S. federal buildings be flown at half staff through Thursday in honor of Senator Dole.