AC Flora head football coach leaving for Dorman

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After building up AC Flora into one of the most successful football programs in the Midlands, Dustin Curtis is now leaving the Falcons to take over as the head coach at Dorman.

He led AC Flora to an undefeated season in 2020, capturing the team’s first state championship in program history. Curtis spent three seasons as the head coach of the Falcons. He finished his tenure with a 30-4 record at the school.

New Story: Thank you, Coach Curtis! https://t.co/syVykBsXM2 — AC Flora Football (@ACFloraFootball) December 9, 2021

Dorman head coach Dave Gutshall announced his retirement last month after 29 years with the Cavaliers. They last won a state championship in 2009.