AC Flora head football coach leaving for Dorman

Cam Gaskins,

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After building up AC Flora into one of the most successful football programs in the Midlands, Dustin Curtis is now leaving the Falcons to take over as the head coach at Dorman.

He led AC Flora to an undefeated season in 2020, capturing the team’s first state championship in program history. Curtis spent three seasons as the head coach of the Falcons. He finished his tenure with a 30-4 record at the school.

Dorman head coach Dave Gutshall announced his retirement last month after 29 years with the Cavaliers. They last won a state championship in 2009.

Categories: High School Football, Local Sports, South Carolina Sports, Sports

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts