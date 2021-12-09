Update: Charges expected today for Lexington County escapee captured by SWAT

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Today the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is expected to release information on charges for an escaped suspect that was captured late Wednesday.

Deputies say Daniel Hill is in custody after SWAT entered a home off Lawrence Drive and arrested him without incident Wednesday night.

Hill was on the run Wednesday afternoon after Deputies say he got out of an ambulance and stole a truck.

Deputies say Hill was in custody when he escaped from the back of the ambulance near the intersection of Leapart Road and Sunset Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Hill stole a Ford F-350 and stopped at a Bojangle’s before he was picked up in the Red Bank area by someone in a silver SUV.

He was arrested late Wednesday night.