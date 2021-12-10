DHEC supports the CDC’s recommendation on booster shots for teens and adults

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for a Pfizer coronavirus booster shot for individuals ages 16 and 17.

State health officials say people ages 16 and older who got a Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a booster six months after their last dose, adults who got the Moderna vaccine are eligible for the booster six months later as well and adults who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a second shot two months after their first.

Top U.S. health officials say a booster will add immunity to the fully vaccinated.

You van find a vaccination site near you on DHEC’s website.