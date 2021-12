Richland Co. EMS delivers toy donations to help children in need

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, some local emergency medical workers helped out Santa with a toy delivery.

EMS delivered four ambulances full of toys to staff and volunteers with the Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates. The items were collected as part of the “Stuff an Ambulance” toy drive. They will be given to children in need in the Midlands.

This is the fifth year for the annual stuff an ambulance toy drive.