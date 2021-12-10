SC GOP removes private COVID-19 vaccine ban in sudden switch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina House spent five hours debating a proposal to prevent private companies in South Carolina from firing employees who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But then just before a final vote on the bill, House Republican stripped the ban from the bill, leaving it only banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state and local government employees, contractors and public school students. The bill passed on a 67-31 vote and needs only a routine third reading Friday. Senators have already gone home and appear unlikely to take the matter up before the regular 2022 session begins on Jan. 11.