Clemson offensive coordinator leaving to become Virginia head coach

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott is leaving Clemson to become the newest head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers, a source tells ABC Columbia Friday.

Quarterbacks Coach Brandon Streeter will become Clemson’s newest offensive coordinator.

Elliott arrived in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to meet with Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, sources told ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

He met earlier this week with Duke officials about the Blue Devils’ head-coaching job. A full-time member of Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2011, Elliott was the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator on their 2016 and 2018 national championship teams. He was named the Broyles Award winner in 2017 as the country’s top assistant coach.

Elliott has been the Tigers’ primary playcaller on offense for the past seven seasons. He also has coached tight ends and running backs during his time at Clemson.

Elliott, who also served as Swinney’s assistant head coach, played at Clemson and has been selective when other schools have come after him. He turned down the Tennessee head-coaching job last season and was also mentioned in connection with the Auburn and South Carolina head-coaching openings a year ago.

ESPN contributed to the writing of this article.