State Rep Richard Ansel Martin indicted by Newberry grand jury

Martin is accused of misconduct in office, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — State Representative Richard Ansel Martin has been indicted by a Newberry county grand jury on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

according to the Attorney Generals Office, Martin is accused of using his position to try to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services (DSS) .

Wilson says the indictment also accuses Martin of providing alcohol to a minor.

Martin will appear before a judge Tuesday.