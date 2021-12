The Arctic is heating up – a lot. And the latest numbers for November continue to illustrate this trend, where the Arctic was almost 6 degrees above normal. Check out the tweet below from Antii Lipponen. @anttilip

In November 2021, the #Arctic was +3.24°C warmer than the average November of 1951-1980. Data source: Copernicus Climate Change Service @CopernicusECMWF #climate #climatechange