Clemson receiver enters transfer portal

Clemson’s wide receiver room will look much different in 2022.

The Tigers lost another receiver to transfer on Saturday, according to the school. Ajou Ajou is leaving the program, Clemson Communications confirmed to ABC Columbia Saturday night. He joins Frank Ladson Jr. in the portal.

Ajou had six catches for 73 yards this season, but played only 49 snaps combined over the final five games.

