Local church hosts Guns for Gifts Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Right Directional Church International is hoping to curb the rising gun violence in the midlands by hosting a Guns for Gifts Drive.

On Saturday, December 12th, the church held a gun buy back event at its family life center on Broad River Road. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was on site to collect the guns. People who turned in unwanted guns received a $50 visa gift card per weapon.

Bishop Herbert Bailey says the goal is to reduce the availability of unwanted, unsafe, and illegal guns in communities by providing an opportunity for the safe and anonymous disposal of firearms.

The church was able to collected around forty guns. Bishop Bailey says he hopes to make Guns for Gifts an annual event.