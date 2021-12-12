Red Cross of South Carolina disaster workers deploy to Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Red Cross of South Carolina disaster workers are headed to Mayfield, Kentucky to help with relief following the deadly tornadoes that touched down this weekend across multiple states in the center of the country.

The Red Cross of South Carolina says four workers are deploying in-person to Mayfield, Kentucky to support disaster operations, but that number may change over the coming days.

The Red Cross says at least eight emergency shelters were open in Kentucky, providing safe refuge to about 190 people.