Woman dead after a shooting at a Richland County bar

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Felicity Bar and Grill on Fairfield Road.

Investigators say when deputies arrived on scene they found a woman out front suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.