Chapin WR Zavier Short commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most dynamic playmakers in the Midlands is staying home.

Chapin 3-star wide receiver Zavier Short announced on his social media Tuesday night that he has flipped his commitment from App State to South Carolina and will sign during Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Short was the biggest playmaker in the receiving game for the Eagles this season, finishing the year with 67 catches for 1038 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added four touchdowns on the ground and one passing touchdown on the year.

He finishes his career as the all-time leading receiver in Chapin history.