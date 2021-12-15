Chapin wideout Zavier Short signs with South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina was always his dream school, but Zavier Short didn’t think he’d ever get to suit up for the Gamecocks until a few weeks ago.

Then came the offer, and the sense of relief that he would get to wear the Garnet and Black for the next four years.

“I had a sense of relief,” Short said. “Kind of what I’ve been working for my whole high school career.”

Short joins a 2022 class for the Gamecocks that could be shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory. Shane Beamer’s first full class as the head coach at South Carolina features no shortage of talent, including some highly coveted transfer players like Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner.

“It really means a lot to me, and it means a lot to the program,” Short said. “These past couple days have been crazy, with all the guys coming in. I think we’re building something special here.”

Short leaves Chapin as the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. He finished his senior year with 67 catches for 1038 yards and 19 total touchdowns.