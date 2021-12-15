SCAG: Columbia man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Columbia man was arrested on 15 counts related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say 22-year-old Ajshoni Jamison is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

According to investigators, Jamison possessed and distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Officials say Jamison was arrested Tuesday by members of Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.