State and local law enforcement kick off Sober or Slammer campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police across the Palmetto State will be out in full force for the upcoming holiday travel period, as the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies kicked off the Sober or Slammer campaign.

SCDPS, joined by state and local law enforcement, kicked off the Sober or Slammer enforcement campaign today across the state. SCHP Col. Chris Williamson speaks at Highway Patrol Troop One in Columbia. pic.twitter.com/07gm7mUgVm — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) December 15, 2021

The goal is to decrease drunk driving incidents in the state. Officials say nearly half of all fatal crashes in South Carolina involve an impaired driver.

Fatalities are on a constant rise in South Carolina, but Highway Patrol says they continue to aim for zero each year.