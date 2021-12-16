DHEC: 1,104 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 453 probable cases, for a total of 1,104 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 12 new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 14 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 934,880 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,445 virus related deaths in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 12,627 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 8.0%.

According to the department, 59.3% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 51.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.