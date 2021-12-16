DHEC reminds parents to keep kids safe as they play with their gifts this holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO– As the holiday season brings the promise of new toys to many children across South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control still reminds parents that being mindful of toy safety is always in season.

“This holiday season, supply issues may mean stores have fewer toy options to select from or fewer toys that you’re familiar with,” said Kevin Poore, Director of Safe Kids South Carolina, a statewide coalition led by DHEC. “It’s important now more than ever to ensure the toy purchases you make for children are safe.”

To help parents reduce toy-related injuries, DHEC says to always keep an eye on your children, especially when they first get their new toy. Pay close attention to the age recommendation on toys and choose toys according to your child’s age. Don’t give your children any toys with small parts that could be a choking hazard. Most importantly, don’t forget protective equipment if Santa brings them a bike or scooter, you’ll need a helmet.

For more advice from DHEC, visit scdhec.gov/health/child-teen-health/early-childhood-health/prevent-injuries.