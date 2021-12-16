Gas prices expected to drop for Christmas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Santa came early this year, delivering lower gas prices just in time for Christmas. The national average price of gasoline is down 10 cents since Thanksgiving. According to GasBuddy, the national average on Christmas is projected to decline from today’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon, and even further into the new year.

Drivers in the Midlands are currently paying an average of $2.90 per gallon, with the cheapest dropping to $2.66 per gallon.