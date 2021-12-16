NCSO: Pedestrian shot and injured while walking down Bush River Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Newberry County are investigating after they say a 60-year-old man was shot while walking down Bush River Road in the Helena section.

Deputies say they were called about gunfire and a man being shot on Bush River Road near Bradbury Way. Investigators say two or more individuals were exchanging gunfire when the innocent man was struck. Officials say the victim was taken to an area trauma center.

Authorities say they are looking for at least two Black males, with one driving a black four-door Kia and another driving a silver Buick.