NCSO: Two men wanted in connection with shooting incident that injured a pedestrian

1/2 Quaytron K. Sanders Quaytron K. Sanders Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Israel Lee Zion Cooper Israel Lee Zion Cooper Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Newberry County are investigating after they say a 60-year-old man was shot while walking down Bush River Road in the Helena section Wednesday.

Deputies say they were called about gunfire and a man being shot on Bush River Road near Bradbury Way. Investigators say two or more individuals were exchanging gunfire when the innocent man was struck. Officials say the victim was taken to an area trauma center.

Authorities say they are looking for two individuals involved in the shooting. Deputies say 19-year-old Quaytron K. Sanders is wanted for four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature. Authorities say they are also looking for 18-year-old Israel Lee Zion Cooper who is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Investigators say they identified the two individuals through interviews with witnesses and victims, and the shooting appears to be a result of bad blood between Sanders and Cooper.

Authorities say Sanders is currently out on bond for charges including armed robbery and attempted murder. Authorities also say Sanders is serving three years probation for criminal conspiracy and assault and battery first degree.

If you know where either of these men are, contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.