Civil rights leader Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune honored with statue unveiling in Mayesville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Civil rights leader Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune will be honored with a statue unveiling in her hometown of Mayesville Friday. The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. at the Mary McLeod Bethune Learning Center and Art Gallery on North Main Street East.

Congressman Jim Clyburn will be among the attendees.

The 11 foot, 3 ton marble statue will be on display for the day, before it continues its journey to Washington D.C.