DHEC: 1,242 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 796 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 446 probable cases, for a total of 1,242 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 15 new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of 16 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 936,207 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 14,461 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 15,700 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 7.30%.

According to the department, 59.3% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 51.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.