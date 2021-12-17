Kershaw County Coroner releases name of woman killed in head on collision Friday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County Coroner David West released the identity of a woman killed in a head on collision on Highway 521 and Dekalb School Road Friday morning. The coroner says 43-year-old Sarah Jessica Beckham was killed when her pickup truck collided with a tractor trailer shortly before 8:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the pickup truck was headed south when it crossed into the north bound lane and struck the dump truck.

Officials say Beckham was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the dump truck driver was transported to Prisma Health Richland, and the status of his injuries is not available at this time.