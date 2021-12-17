SCGOP Chairman releases statement in response to President Biden’s trip to SC State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, President Joe Biden spoke at South Carolina State University’s commencement ceremony.

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement in response to the president’s visit:

“Joe Biden conveniently failed to mention that his policies and failed leadership have resulted in sky high inflation, unprecedented surges at the southern border, and Americans killed and stranded in Afghanistan,” said McKissick. “Democrat poll numbers are tanking across the country because of their radical ideas, and after Biden’s Build Back Better failed, now they’re trying to pass a bill to federalize elections to consolidate their power. South Carolinians aren’t buying what Democrats are selling, and it looks like the rest of the country isn’t either.”