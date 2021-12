Still time to catch the Columbia City Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker” this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You still have a chance to see “The Nutcracker” by the Columbia City Ballet this weekend. The holiday classic starts at the Koger Center Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 3 p.m.

You can get your tickets online at kogercenterforthearts.com.