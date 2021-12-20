DHEC: 1,092 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 817 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 275 probable cases, for a total of 1,092 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports one new confirmed death due to COVID-19 the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 940,135 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14,498 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 17,789 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 6.6%.

According to the department, 59.3% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 51.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.