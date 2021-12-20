Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP)– Sen. Joe Manchin has all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative. Saying he can’t support the package, the West Virginia Democrat has single-handedly thrown his party’s agenda into jeopardy. Furious colleagues are desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority. Next steps are uncertain. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday the Senate would vote on it early in the new year. Congress has recessed for the holidays. Some Democrats started working on changes to win Manchin’s support.