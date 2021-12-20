TSA screens more than two million passengers for fourth day in a row

CNN– Despite the rise in new COVID-19 cases, air travelers don’t appear to be scaling back their holiday plans. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than two million passengers nationwide for the fourth day in a row. Friday saw the most screenings since the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Between December 23 and January 2, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020.

Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.