Consumer News: California DOJ sues Walmart, could your DNA determine how you like your coffee?

CNN– A new option is available in preventing HIV. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first injectable medication to lower the risk of getting HIV through physical contact. Apretude is approved for adults and teens 77 pounds and heavier. It’s given first as two shots a month apart, and every two months afterward.

California is taking legal action against Walmart. The state’s Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the retailer alleging it dumps nearly 160,000 pounds of hazardous waste in California every year. According to the complaint, the items were disposed of in landfills that aren’t properly equipped, and included pesticides, cleaning supplies and lithium batteries. When toxic materials like these are left in landfills, they can seep into the air and drinking water. Walmart has not yet commented on the suit.

Your DNA could actually determine whether or not you take your coffee black. A recent study reports that people born with a quicker caffeine metabolism prefer black coffee. That could mean that it’s not so much they like the bitter taste, but instead want strong coffee because of its higher caffeine content. The same people tend to prefer dark chocolate. In the study, subjects who have a genetic marker associated with a higher sensitivity to caffeine were more likely to add cream and sugar.