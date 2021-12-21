DHEC: 933 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 284 probable cases, for a total of 933 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 12 new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 14 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 941,029 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,512 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 13,417 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 6.9%.

According to the department, 59.6% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 51.4% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.